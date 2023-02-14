This Waist-Defining Jacket Worn by Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian Is Going Viral — and It’s Still in Stock

Plus more TikTok-loved Lululemon styles still available right now.

By Alyssa Rotunno
Published on February 14, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Viral Lululemon Clothes Still in Stock
Photo:

Lululemon/ Getty Images

One of the best parts of TikTok (or worst, if you ask my bank account) are the viral clothing hauls. From oversized teddy coats to flattering Target dresses, my For You page is swarming with users sharing the cutest clothes that almost always make me pull out my wallet. As of late, I can’t go a day without scrolling past a Lululemon haul; creators are equally obsessed with the brand’s fun color offerings, like Strawberry Milkshake — the hashtag #strawberrymilkshakelululemon has 12.6 million views alone — and flattering but comfy styles

While there’s a lot of great athletic content out there, these hauls are how I continuously discover new products to switch up my workout fits and keep my motivation to go to the gym high. Below are some of the most popular Lululemon products on TikTok that are somehow still in stock (but probably not for long):

Lululemon Define Jacket Luon

lululemon Define Jacket Luon

lululemon

If you’ve spent even an hour scrolling on TikTok, chances are you’ve seen the super viral Define Jacket, which has been coined as the “BBL jacket” (Brazilian Butt Lift) due to its waist-defining fit. The jacket isn’t just popular amongst TikTokers; Kate Middleton wore it in 2021, and Kim Kardashian has been a longtime fan — she’s been wearing it since at least 2016. Available in the 11 colors and several different styles like cropped and ribbed, more than 3,900 shoppers have left the form-fitting jacket a five-star rating, saying it’s comfortable, makes them feel “confident,” and “fits like a dream.”

Shop now: $118; lululemon.com 

Lululemon Free to Be Bra

lululemon-free-to-be-bra---wild-light-support-ab-cup

lululemon

I’m the type of girl that can never have too many sports bras. I live in them, and truthfully, they’ve taken the place of regular bras in my closet in the hopes that the business-casual sports bra finally takes off enough for me to wear to the office (please?). Comfort is always my number one priority, so this light-support bra made with the brand’s super soft and stretchy Luxtreme fabric was a must-have — especially when I saw it came in the viral Sonic Pink color. Don’t let the adorable criss-cross back fool you, shoppers rave that the bra is “really supportive.” While this particular style is recommended for A and B cups, you can also find it in a C and D cup style.

Shop now: $48; lululemon.com

Lululemon Align Ribbed High-Rise Pant

lululemon Alignâ¢ Ribbed High-Rise Pant 25"

lululemon

You can’t have an athleisure haul without some leggings. This buttery-soft pair is the ribbed textured version of Lululemon’s popular Align pants. They're made with the same sweat-wicking and quick-drying Nulu material, meaning that you can go hard in the gym without worry of unruly sweat stains. I also love that they have a hidden waistband pocket to fit my credit card or apartment key when I’m out on a walk so I don’t have to bring a bag with me. Shoppers say they’re so soft they feel like pajamas, but you may want to size up due to the thicker fabric. Right now, you can even grab the TikTok-loved Roasted Brown shade for just $89.

Shop now: $118; lululemon.com

Lululemon Track That Mid-Rise Lined Short

lululemon Track That Mid-Rise Lined Short 5

lululemon

These adorable shorts are super lightweight and stretchy, making them perfect for everyday wear. One shopper noted they’re “amazing for tall women” because they “actually cover your rear but are still flattering." As a 5-foot-10 gal, that’s music to my ears; I don’t think I’ve ever clicked purchase faster. Designed for running, the shorts have a mid-rise, 5-inch length, and are available in the cute Strawberry Milkshake color, which the TikTok girlies can’t get enough of (and as a wannabe “It” girl, neither can I).

Shop now: $68; lululemon.com

Lululemon Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top

lululemon Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top

lululemon

I bought this tank top to motivate myself to do more yoga in the trendy Raspberry Cream color (because my For You page told me to). However, instead of working out, I’ve been basically living in it while I work from home because it is that soft. The Align tank contours your body for a flattering fit, and it has the perfect waistband-length. Shoppers rave that they “wear it on repeat” and “own every color,” and that it also makes a great “base layer” to any outfit.

Shop now: $39–$44 (Originally $58–$62); lululemon.com

