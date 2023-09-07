I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Shopping These 10 Viral Finds for Up to 73% Off

Including Levi’s jeans and an $8 Maybelline mascara.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. 
Published on September 7, 2023 @ 09:00PM

I'm Buying These Viral Fashion and Beauty Finds Before Fall
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

It’s no secret that Amazon is a treasure trove of budget-friendly products in practically every department. I spend eight hours a day scouring the retailer for the best deals, and I’m still blown away by fresh finds daily. By now, I know the ins and outs of the site, and I’ve discovered some little-known curations that are overflowing with shopper-loved goods. My new favorite place to source deals? The Internet Famous section

The hidden Amazon corner gathers the most popular fashion, beauty, and home products of the moment in one easy-to-shop storefront. To make your shopping experience even easier, I narrowed down the overwhelming selection to the 10 picks worthy of a spot in your shopping cart — and prices start at just $8. 

Viral Fashion Items: 

White Mountain Bari Clogs

Amazon WHITE MOUNTAIN Bari Clog

Amazon

I would be lying if I said I haven’t worn these White Mountain clogs every day since they arrived on my doorstep. They’re the perfect shoes to slip on as you’re running out of the house, and they’re nearly half-off their original price right now. As fall quickly approaches, the stylish clogs make for a great transitional style; they have the effortlessness of sandals with an autumnal feel thanks to their suede body. Many shoppers even compare the shoes to pricier alternatives; one person called them “just as good as Birkenstocks,” and someone else confirmed they’re “basically the exact same but for half the price.” 

Beaully Plaid Flannel Shacket

Amazon Beaully Flannel Plaid Shacket

Amazon

Nothing screams fall like a fashion-forward flannel shacket, and this Beaully style is the quintessential pick. The thick layering piece is bound to keep you warm and snuggly all season long thanks to its super soft feel. It’s available in 27 plaid patterns, so you can easily find the perfect fit for your wardrobe. I plan to throw the jacket over a T-shirt with jeans, and even elevate it with my go-to fall dresses. As one shopper recommended, “definitely add this to your fall collection” for just $27 at Amazon.   

Viral Beauty Products:

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

Amazon L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum,

Amazon

Upgrade your skincare regimen this season with this anti-aging serum from a celeb-used brand. Multi-hyphenates including Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, and Helen Mirren all swear by L’Oréal’s effective formulas; so in an effort to look like them one day, I’m snagging the Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum while it’s on sale for $21. Celebrities aren't the only fans of the brand — more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers bought the L’Oréal pick in the past month alone, per the retailer. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, as its name suggests, to plump and hydrate the skin, smoothing wrinkles and fine lines as a result. As one shopper with mature skin put it, it’s a “miracle worker.”  

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Amazon Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, Volumizing, Lengthening, Defining, Curling, Multiplying, Buildable Formula

Amazon

The Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara is the only formula I swear by, so I’m snagging a refill of the volumizing pick while it’s still marked down to just $8. The viral find delivers length, curl, and definition in just one swipe. Plus, it never clumps, smudges, or runs during all-day wear — a major bonus. As someone with fairly straight, medium-length eyelashes, I never received compliments on my mascara until I started applying this Maybelline favorite. And according to its 88,300 five-star ratings, I’m definitely not the only superfan of the formula. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this budget-friendly beauty pick.    

Head to Amazon to snag the fashion and beauty finds that catch your eye, but be sure to act fast — they’re viral for a reason. 

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Amazon Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Amazon

Nuzon 14K Gold-Plated Dainty Choker

Amazon 14K Gold Plated Dainty Choker Necklace

Amazon

Bs-Mall 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set

Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set 18 Pcs

Amazon

Mighty Patch Nose Pore Strips

Amazon Hero. Mighty Patches for nose pores

Amazon

