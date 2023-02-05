Viola Davis Is Officially an EGOT Winner

Sunday night, as many of us at home, wait on the edge of our seats wondering if Beyoncé will win at the 2023 Grammys, however, we can breathe a sigh of relief and exalt in celebration for another legend because, with her Grammy for Best Audiobook, Viola Davis has reached EGOT status.

For those not familiar with EGOT, it’s winning the highly sought-after superfecta of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award. In 2015 Davis won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama TV Series for her complex role as Annalise Keating in ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder. Her Tony and Oscar wins — in 2010 and 2017, respectively — come from stellar performances on both stage and screen in Fences. Tonight, her Grammy win for Best Audiobook clinched her EGOT status thanks to her her NYT Bestseller Finding Me: A Memoir, which, of course, she read herself.

Davis is only the 18th person to EGOT. Jennifer Hudson — the second black woman to do so — earned her Tony Award and completion of EGOT status last year with a producer credit for A Strange Loop. Davis joins such talents as Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and John Legend.

Back in November of 2022, in a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Davis spoke about the pressure and excitement of gaining EGOT status. “It is a surreal title to have, and I thought about it, and I thought to myself if I achieve that, I may take myself out to dinner.” She quickly added, “And you know, I don’t celebrate my wins, but I’d celebrate that win.” Well, queen, it’s time to make that reservation!

Dressed in a sparkly, color-blocked Naeem Khan dress, Davis gave a touching acceptance speech:

"I wrote this book to honor 6-year-old Viola. To honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. It has been such a journey, I just EGOT."



"Thank you, HarperCollins, Lavielle Lavette, you epitomize sister-friend. And really to everybody who was part of my story. And the best chapter yet, my loves: Julius, Genesis. You are my life. My joy. You are the best chapters in this book.”