Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Has a “Super Flattering" Wedding Guest Dress for Up to 73% Off

If you ask me, it’s always a good time to buy a new dress — and once you add spring weddings and major designer deals to the equation, I’m sold. So, this season, I’m turning to Amazon for budget-friendly, stylish picks to add to my springtime wardrobe. And, it just so happens the retailer’s secret designer fashion outlet is chock-full of hidden sales on customer-favorite, name brands. After sifting through the wide selection, I found the latest addition to my Amazon cart, and it may just be my best deal yet; this Vince Camuto halter-neck mini dress is on sale for just $35, which is an entire 73 percent off its original price.

The timeless pick has a flattering halter neckline with a standing collar and a statement bow detail that’s bound to steal the show. It has a classic, sophisticated shift silhouette, and it’s made from a breathable, lined polyester that’s sure to keep you cool and comfortable for any occasion. The dress is available in a range of colorways, including versatile neutrals, eye-catching pastels, and bold brights — the gorgeous cobalt shade, specifically, is at an unbeatable price point right now. Wear the Vince Camuto dress to your next wedding and earn the title of best-dressed guest, or pair it with your go-to flat sandals for your next brunch outing; regardless of how you wear it, the dress is bound to become a mainstay in your wardrobe.

Amazon

Shop now: $35 (Originally $128); amazon.com

Based on its rave reviews, the dress is clearly a favorite among Amazon shoppers. Take it from one shopper who said, it’s “the most perfect dress,” and another who described it as “super flattering.” A different reviewer added that the dress is “lovely quality” and made from a “beautiful crepe fabric.” Not only does it look nice, but it’s easy to wear, too — one shopper said it's “super comfy,” and they “love the cut, fit, and shape.”

While the Vince Camuto dress is “appropriate for so many occasions,” as one shopper put it, many reviewers confirmed it’s a great wedding guest pick. One person, who had a baby shortly before wearing the style to a wedding, said the fit made them “feel confident and beautiful,” adding that the “color is stunning” and “the details are gorgeous.” Another reviewer said they got “many compliments” when they wore the dress as a wedding guest.

Be sure to act fast and snag the Vince Camuto halter-neck dress while it’s up to 73 percent off at Amazon. Browse more versions of the chic style, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $128; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $75 (Originally $128); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $115 (Originally $128); amazon.com

