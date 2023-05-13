This "Classy" $30 Swimsuit Has 2 Timeless Details That Amazon Shoppers Love

Plus, the flattering two-piece suit provides "great support."

Published on May 13, 2023 @ 07:00PM

Amazon Shoppers Say This Trendy $30 Two-Piece Swimsuit is "Cheeky" and "Classy"
As we move into warmer days, it's time to decide what debut swimsuit you'll be making a splash in this summer. With so many options and trends coming and going, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. My advice? Focus on design details and timeless silhouettes that will never go out of style. This way, you can confidently wear your swimsuit again and again, regardless of current trends. Flattering ruffles and high-waisted bottoms are just a couple of elements that make a swimsuit stand out and remain a classic — and one set that harmoniously merges both of these traits is Vimpunec's Ruffle One Shoulder Swimsuit

Just $30 at Amazon, the two-piece swimsuit comes in 19 colors and print options, including stripes, tie-dye, florals, and solid colors; it's also available in sizes XS to 3XL. It has a convenient pull-on top with tiered double ruffles, a one-shoulder design, and vintage-like bottoms that feature a flattering high-waisted cut and full coverage. The fabric is soft and super stretchy, allowing the bikini to sit comfortably on the body without digging or irritating the skin. 

VIMPUNEC Ruffle One Shoulder Swimsuits

Amazon

Vimpunec's bikini goes beyond the trends and is cut in a way that can look good on all body types. The high-waisted bottoms paired with a layered top provide both security and coverage similar to a one-piece swimsuit, while also allowing for some skin to be visible — striking the perfect balance. When it comes to pool and beach activities, the full-coverage silhouette of both the top and bottom allows you to run, jump, and dive without worrying about slips or readjusting. And when you're not submerged, the one-shoulder design can easily double as a top for non-beach outings if paired with a maxi skirt or denim shorts. 

While this swim set has much to offer just upon viewing, Amazon shoppers are going in-depth about how good this two-piece set is IRL; it just dropped at the end of April, but hundreds of people already have good things to say about it. One shopper described it as "cheeky but classy" and loved that it gave them the coverage they needed when chasing behind their three children. They even paired the suit with a "high-waisted flowy skirt and platform slides." Another reviewer said the ruffled set was "cute and flirty" while offering "great support" for their fuller chest." A final shopper said the swimsuit has "great booty coverage" and that it was "comfy" while the top had "no slippage."

I have a feeling you'll be wearing Vimpunec's timeless Ruffle One Shoulder Swimsuit this summer, and many after, and you can get it for just $30 on Amazon.

