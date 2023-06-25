Shoppers Say Their Bumpy Skin Is “Smooth for the First Time in Years” Thanks to This $19 Body Scrub

TBH, I find “game-changer” verbiage hackneyed, especially in relation to beauty products. That said, some products do truly deliver results so drastic, the term is warranted. The Vigority KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub is one such product, according to Amazon shoppers; particularly those with keratosis pilaris (KP), colloquially called “strawberry skin.”

Keratosis pilaris “is caused by a buildup of keratin that blocks hair follicles on the skin” and is “characterized by fine bumps and dry patches," dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman, MD, previously told InStyle. The ingredients in Vigority’s scrub are some of dermatologists’ most-recommended for dealing with the condition, and shoppers say they work as promised. Best of all, the scrub is on sale for $19 ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon

Shop now: $19 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com

The Vigority KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub is an exfoliating in-shower treatment that smooths bumpy skin by sloughing dead cells from the surface. In doing so, it reveals softer skin after one use, renders bumps less apparent over time, and can keep pore-clogging debris at bay for fewer body breakouts. In addition to keratosis pilaris, the scrub is equally ideal for treating ingrown hairs, body acne, and for generally enhancing dull, lackluster limbs.

Found in the scrub at a 10 percent concentration are two alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that dermatologists say can soothe KP: lactic acid and glycolic acid. Joining the cohort of chemical exfoliators is crushed walnut seed, a physical exfoliator that provides gentle-yet-effective grittiness, per a reviewer. Furthermore, it’s an “essential” component to the formula, according to one shopper, who dubs the scrub “the most effective” KP- and acne-fighting product they’ve tried “by far.”. Another says their bumpy skin is "smooth for the first time in years” thanks to the scrub. A final customer echoes similar sentiments: “It cleared up all the bumps and roughness on my thighs and arms,” they shared — dubbing it, well, a “game changer.”

Shop Vigority’s (truly) game-changing, bump-busting exfoliating body treatment, the KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub, on sale for $19 before Amazon Prime Day.

