I’ve Been Testing Lash-Growth Serums for Months, and This One Is My Favorite

As a man, my favorite physical feature is having long, curly eyelashes (thanks to my dad’s side). When I was younger, I loved sneaking into my mom’s room to play with her mascara, applying it on my lashes, channeling Diana Ross in the '70s. As I got older, I always had a desire to have longer, fuller lashes. So, I turned to a serum to extend my lashes and boost their volume, length, and health.

For the past few months, I’ve been testing the VieBeauti Eyelash-Growth Serum in an effort to achieve lashes for days. Infused with powerful amino acids and nutrients, it makes lashes stronger and more voluminous. This serum hydrates each lash to strengthen and prevent brittleness and sparseness.

I incorporate this product as part of my nighttime beauty routine, applying it after my eye cream. I treat it like a liquid eyeliner, layering a thin amount of the serum from the inner corner of my eye to the outer corner, more closely brushing the root lines to nourish and activate the follicles.

In order to see results, it will take about a month of regularly using the serum, during which time you may notice a tan-colored tint on the application area. Though, it didn't bother me; it looked like I was wearing eyeliner. I’ve previously tested a couple eyelash serums and only noticed a small difference in my lashes, but with the VieBeauti serum, I noticed longer and fuller lashes in days. And in about three months, my lashes have grown significantly — and they are still growing.

With nearly 13,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, multiple shoppers have declared this to “work well,” delivering results in two weeks to a month. After noticing quick results, one Amazon shopper said, “I have no idea what they put in this or how it works, but it does!” Another shopper shared that after months of getting eyelash extensions, their lashes were short and thin, but upon testing this product, they said their “lashes are longer than before,” calling the serum their “holy grail.” One last shopper has “seen incredible results,” noticing “longer and thicker” lashes in three weeks.

This serum is now 38 percent off on Amazon with an extra $4-off coupon. For just $25, you’ll have your best lashes yet.