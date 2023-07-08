Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Over Their "Thicker" and "Longer" Lashes After Using This Now-$25 Growth Serum

More than 2,000 tubes have sold in the past week.

Published on July 8, 2023 @ 03:00AM

Eyelash Serum
Photo:

Getty Images

I was born with long, thick eyelashes that always left people wondering if they were real or fake. But then I entered my high school years, which involved a lot of mascara and lash curling. Soon enough, my lashes started to thin out and lose their once-luscious look. I turned to home remedies such as petroleum jelly to try and restore what once was, but the only thing that helped was an eyelash serum. If you’re in a similar situation, this Amazon shopper-loved lash serum just so happens to be on sale for $25 when you apply the on-site coupon.

Viebeauti’s Premium Eyelash Serum is majorly discounted ahead of Amazon Prime Day. With more than 15,300 perfect ratings, the serum doesn’t mess around; complete with amino acids — which help strengthen hair and prevent breakage — peptides, and other growth-stimulating  nutrients like ginseng, the formula can boost sparse, brittle lashes in as little as three to five weeks, per the brand. Better yet, Viebeauti’s Premium Eyelash Serum is a great choice for those with sensitive eyes, according to hundreds of shoppers

Viebeauti Premium Eyelash Serum

Amazon VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum

Amazon

But does it really work? Tons of happy shopper reviews point to “yes.” “I love this product and my eyelashes do too!” said one reviewer, who claimed they now have “thicker” and “longer” lashes just after “two weeks of usage.” Another shopper who burnt their lashes during a camping trip saw a “massive difference” after using the serum as well, raving their lashes are now “much longer and much fuller.” In the words of an overjoyed buyer, it’s a “miracle worker.” 

Amazon VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum

Amazon

If you’re considering adding Viebeauti’s Premium Eyelash Serum to your cart, act fast: The discount won’t last forever, and more than 2,000 shoppers have purchased it in the last week alone, per Amazon. I’m not surprised, as some high-end eyelash growth products can cost upwards of $100, making this an unbeatable deal. Shop the serum at Amazon before the sale ends.

