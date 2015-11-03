Zosia Mamet on Filming the Kate Spade #MissAdventure Episode: "I Was Like a Zombie"

When we watched Anna Kendrick's third #MissAdventure episode, in which Kendrick gets stood up, talks to her gnome purse, and ends up sharing dessert with—surprise!—Gloria Steinem, we never wanted it to end. And evidently, Kate Spade New York felt the same way. In the latest installment, titled "Joy Ride," the story picks up where the last one left off—right outside the Russian Tea Room.

In a weird, adorably kooky turn of events, Kendrick ends up sharing a car with Zosia Mamet, and while they wait for the driver to return, they become fast friends. As expected, the episode is packed with terrific comedic delivery, witty quips, and laugh-out-loud one-liners, complete with Kate Spade New York holiday pieces as props.

"That was the first time we connected as humans," Mamet tells InStyle about working with Kendrick for the first time. "It was a lot of fun. It was great working with [director] Mari Heller—she was so incredible, and she brought this magical realism to the whole shebang. We were these meta versions of ourselves, and it was fun to play with."

Judging by how quick and witty the dialogue is, which Mamet reveals was a combination of improv and script, it's hard to believe that Mamet had just returned from a whirlwind of a trip in Japan.

"I was like a zombie," Mamet laughs. "I had gotten home from shooting in Japan for Girls, and we were at the Russian Tea Room, and the whole night felt like a fever dream. I was like, 'Where am I? Is any of this real? And there's a dog. What's happening? It was kind of great. It worked with the whole tone."

Watch the fourth episode of #MissAdventure (above)