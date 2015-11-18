Watch the Ridiculously Funny Full Zoolander 2 Trailer

Meghan Overdeep
Nov 18, 2015 @ 10:30 am

Derek Zoolander is still looking good. And we mean really, really, really good.

The No. 1 male model in the world has returned, along with Hansel, in the first full trailer for the upcoming Zoolander 2—and his next cinematic adventure looks downright hilarious.

Along with Ben Stiller (Zoolander) and Owen Wilson (Hansel), the sequel to the campy comedy brings back other original cast members (including Will Ferrell as Mugatu) as a string of mysterious deaths are linked to Zoolander by way of his signature Blue Steel look. The new trailer features appearances by newcomers Penélope Cruz, Justin Bieber, Kristen Wiig, and an androgynous Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch the trailer by clicking on the video at top.

Zoolander also shared a short teaser on his ridiculously good-looking Instagram account—don't worry, the real movie will be much longer than 10 seconds.

"Just want to let everybody know that this is NOT the full #Zoolander2 movie, the real movie is like at least 11 million times longer," the reluctant ambi-turner wrote alongside the clip.

Phew. (And yes, those are diamond "DZ" cufflinks.)

Catch Zoolander 2 when it hits theaters Feb. 12, 2016.

[BLANK_AUDIO] He was once the world's most famous male model. Even his looks were household names. Le Tigre, Magnum, and of course Blue Steel. steel. But that was a long, long, long time ago. [LAUGH] Old? Lame? [MUSIC] We were a joke out there. I guess fashion's changed. Meet the biggest supermodel in the whole world. This is. Are you like a male model or a female model? All is all. I think he's asking do you have a hotdog or a bun? Derek Zoolander? I'm with Interpool, I need your help. She's hot, I trust her.>>Someone's trying to kill the world's most beautiful people. Oh fudge. Peace out, world. All of them dies with your signature look. This is Blue Steel, right? We need you to infiltrate the world of high fashion. We're back. Yeah. Are you sure Zoolander is the right man to help us? Hey, handsome. Aah, what the hell? Hell is your problem? God help us all. [MUSIC] You were amazing. I'm sorry, I can't understand a word that you're saying. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Derek, toss me the knife. You got it. Aah! [MUSIC] There's only one criminal mastermind who could be behind all this. This has changed me. I am bad to the core now. [MUSIC] [UNKNOWN] Where's my **** latte? [MUSIC] Aah! [SOUND] But, how am I supposed to stop Mugatu? I'm the Mamba Pajamba. I'm the Mamba Bigjamba. You're Derek Zoolander. Stop the trainee's glowing start with a look. Flash me that beautiful magnum. Wait. Magnum now! Oh. You have this. Yeah. Tequila. Ow. Maybe we can try a wash cloth. Oh.

