Watch the Ridiculously Funny Full Zoolander 2 Trailer

Derek Zoolander is still looking good. And we mean really, really, really good.

The No. 1 male model in the world has returned, along with Hansel, in the first full trailer for the upcoming Zoolander 2—and his next cinematic adventure looks downright hilarious.

Along with Ben Stiller (Zoolander) and Owen Wilson (Hansel), the sequel to the campy comedy brings back other original cast members (including Will Ferrell as Mugatu) as a string of mysterious deaths are linked to Zoolander by way of his signature Blue Steel look. The new trailer features appearances by newcomers Penélope Cruz, Justin Bieber, Kristen Wiig, and an androgynous Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch the trailer by clicking on the video at top.

Zoolander also shared a short teaser on his ridiculously good-looking Instagram account—don't worry, the real movie will be much longer than 10 seconds.

Just want to let everybody know that this is NOT the full #Zoolander2 movie, the real movie is like at least 11 million times longer. A video posted by Derek Zoolander (@zoolander) on Nov 17, 2015 at 3:47pm PST

"Just want to let everybody know that this is NOT the full #Zoolander2 movie, the real movie is like at least 11 million times longer," the reluctant ambi-turner wrote alongside the clip.

Phew. (And yes, those are diamond "DZ" cufflinks.)

Catch Zoolander 2 when it hits theaters Feb. 12, 2016.