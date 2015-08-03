Watch the First Zoolander 2 Teaser Trailer—It's Really, Really, Ridiculously Silly

The moment you've been waiting for is finally here: The first teaser trailer for Zoolander 2 has arrived.

The nearly two minute clip starts out with footage of the beginnings of life, narrated by computerized voice that goes on to​ reflect on the evolution of the human brain. However, when you start to see definitions for words like "eugoogly," an image of a merman, and math logic such as "3+4=34" you quickly realize whose brain is being explored. The camera then pans out from the tiny brain to show Ben Stiller doing his best Blue Steel look as Derek Zoolander (using that really, really, ridiculously good-looking​ face).

RELATED: It's a Walk-Off! Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson Channel Their Zoolander Characters on the Valentino Runway

We now know we are in the presence of great beauty, but not great smarts. Ever the philosopher, Zoolander gets deep by asking, "If God exists, then why did he make ugly people?" He also goes on to share his confusion about the film's title when it's written as 2oolander and Zoolander II (since he doesn't spell his name with a "2," and why is the name followed by two letter I's?).

Along with Stiller, the sequel to the 2001 comedy brings back original cast members Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson, and Christine Taylor and hits theaters in 2016. Watch the teaser by clicking on the image above!

PHOTOS: See Ben Stiller and More Stars with Famous Dads