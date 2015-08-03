Watch the First Zoolander 2 Teaser Trailer—It's Really, Really, Ridiculously Silly

Meredith Lepore
Aug 03, 2015 @ 8:15 am

The moment you've been waiting for is finally here: The first teaser trailer for Zoolander 2 has arrived.

The nearly two minute clip starts out with footage of the beginnings of life, narrated by computerized voice that goes on to​ reflect on the evolution of the human brain. However, when you start to see definitions for words like "eugoogly," an image of a merman, and math logic such as "3+4=34" you quickly realize whose brain is being explored. The camera then pans out from the tiny brain to show Ben Stiller doing his best Blue Steel look as Derek Zoolander (using that really, really, ridiculously good-looking​ face).

We now know we are in the presence of great beauty, but not great smarts. Ever the philosopher, Zoolander gets deep by asking, "If God exists, then why did he make ugly people?" He also goes on to share his confusion about the film's title when it's written as 2oolander and Zoolander II (since he doesn't spell his name with a "2," and why is the name followed by two letter I's?).

Along with Stiller, the sequel to the 2001 comedy brings back original cast members Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson, and Christine Taylor and hits theaters in 2016. Watch the teaser by clicking on the image above!

[MUSIC] In the beginning there was nothing. An infinite void. Then in an instant, everything known to man came into being. [SOUND] The big bang. The birth of time itself. Chaos and beauty. The beauty that created infinite galaxies, galaxies that would one day create the unimaginable, life, but even more incredible. The human brain. [NOISE] The pinnacle of billions of years of evolution. The brain that possesses the power of reason and the ability to ponder life's most ancient riddles. Why are we here? [MUSIC] Is there intelligent life beyond our galaxy? Or the one question that has puzzled man kind since the beginning of time.>> If God exists, then why did he make ugly people? [MUSIC] 200lander? No Derrick, 2lander, it's like a pun. But I don't spell my name with a two. Fine, how about [MUSIC]? Zoolander II. Zoolander II, but with Roman numerals. Jesus, you are so freaking stupid it's insane. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

