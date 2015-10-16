Zooey Deschanel Tells a "Scary" Story About Her Newborn Keeping Her Up All Night

Though we are used to seeing Zooey Deschanel play happy-go-lucky characters like her character Jess on New Girl, last night on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she channeled her dark side. Well, her dark-ish side, anyway.

Deschanel and Meyers decided to tell "Adult Scary Stories" because "normal scary stories don't scare us anymore," she said. "We're too old," Meyers added. So instead of talking about ghosts and goblins, they talked about really horrific things like the cost of hiring a plumber, lying about knowing a cool band and staying up all night with your newborn.

With the lights out, blankets over their heads and flashlights held up to their faces, the two told their "scary" stories complete with sound effects. "One night a woman known for her quirkiness, but also known for being down-to-earth, so they sort of balance each other out," started Deschanel. "But more quirky than down-to-earth," Meyers noted. "That's fair," she said.

"Anyway, she awoke to the sound of a bloodcurdling scream at the stroke of midnight. The cries were coming from her baby's room. She opened the door. She tiptoed to the side of the crib she looked inside, and saw the baby was hungry. It doesn't end there. As she picked her up to feed the baby, she heard a terrible sound. Crack! She threw out her back!" Meyers asked how the woman got back to sleep. "She didn't! The next day on set she was a complete monster," said Deschanel.

It sounds like new mom Deschanel, who had her first daughter in July with now husband Jacob Pechenik, may be using some material from her real life for these scary stories. Watch them tell more "Adult Scary Stories" in the video above.