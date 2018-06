The New Girl star breaks it down in three simple steps.

[MUSIC]. Are you neat or messy? See, cuz that's important. You don't wanna, if you're one or the other, you don't wanna, probably live with the other cuz that's probably the biggest source of tension I think realistically. [MUSIC] Are you a night owl or do you wake up early? [MUSIC]. And do you like to play loud music? [MUSIC]

