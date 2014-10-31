Zooey Deschanel Explains What Happens When She Films on the Same Lot as Her Sister Emily

Zooey Deschanel and her sister Emily Deschanel are very close for Hollywood siblings. In fact, quite literally. The actress-singer appeared on Late Night on Thursday, where she revealed that not only is the New Girl set and the Bones set on the same lot, but sometimes they get the same celebrity visitors.

Deschanel—who looked lovely as always, in her signature style—shared a story with host Seth Meyers in which basketball great Kobe Bryant stopped by the New Girl set, much to her surprise. "It was kinda weird, because I wouldn't have guessed that he would be our audience," she said. But, as it turned out, Bryant was visiting a few sets that day, including the Bones set, where her sister films nearby.

While Meyers cracked that Bryan initially got the "wrong" Deschanel during his trip to the lot, the actress had a different theory about why the athlete visited both of them: "I like these Deschanels so much, I'm going to visit the other set ... it's one convenient location!"

Watch Deschanel recall the entire sibling story in the video above!

