The Zombie Apocalypse Family Tells Ellen DeGeneres All About That Viral Prank

When a video went viral earlier this week of two brothers convincing their sister that the zombie apocalypse had come—while she was high on anesthesia from wisdom teeth surgery—it was only a matter of time before Ellen DeGeneres invited the fun-loving Phillips family onto her show.

Millicent, 17, and her older brothers, Cabot and Barrett, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today and they’re just as funny in the adorable clip. Millicent revealed that she had qualms about her brothers putting the clip on YouTube, but when she realized there was a possibility that DeGeneres might see it, she gave it a shot. “Like no way that ever happens,” her brothers thought.

“They had told me they were going to film it,” Millicent said. “I thought they were going to maybe make me say something silly or something. I didn’t realize they were going to convince me that my world was falling apart.”

Her loving older brothers went to elaborate lengths to pull off the prank, getting the dentist, the dental assistants, and even their mom in on it. “She was all too willing to get involved," they joked. So what don’t we see in the now viral video? Millicent’s mom and brother Barrett acting behind-the-scenes, giving her even more reason to panic.

“They’re literally outside, like, flinging boxes into cars. They’re just sprinting across the front yard,” she said.

Watch the full video above to learn more about the hilarious video, plus the fitting presents that DeGeneres gifted the family.