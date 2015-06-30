InStyle's Cover Girl (and Sci-Fi Heroine) Zoë Saldana Talks About Her Most Beloved Roles

InStyle's July cover girl Zoë Saldana has played a multitude of roles, from a revenge-seeker in Colombiana to an alien in Guardians of the Galaxy (which just announced that its sequel will be titled Gardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). And while there seems to be a world of difference (and in some cases, a galaxy) between the actress and the characters she's taken on, Saldana has found some similarities.

"I relate to the tomboyish-ness that these characters have, and I guess that unconsciously or on purpose I make them all tomboys," Saldana says in a behind-the-scenes video from her cover shoot. "I like being very agile, physically agile, so that's what I can relate to when it comes to those action characters I've done."

Saldana hilariously reveals, however, that this is where the correlation stops: "I’m not into killing people like Colombiana, I’m not into flying into space obviously because I can’t, and I’m not into running into the jungle wearing nothing but like a dental floss like Neytiri."

Watch the full video above.

