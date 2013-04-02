Watch Zoë Saldana On Set of Her InStyle Cover Shoot!

Zoë Saldana is InStyle's annual Hair issue cover girl—and now we can take you behind the scenes of her ultra-glamorous cover shoot! Of course, the Star Trek into Darkness star shows off her luscious hair in a number of different styles in the clip (watch it above!), but that's not the only accessory Saldana knows how to work. Decked out in designer brands like Dior, Gucci, and Givenchy by Ricardo Tisci, the actress shows she's still got a few modeling tricks up her sleeve (she got her start posing for designers like Calvin Klein). "I like androgyny," the star told InStyle of her preferred sense of fashion. "I don’t feel like myself when I’m looking pretty. But every now and then, maybe four or five times a year, I just want to be a girl and look like a cherry apple.” She certainly pulled out all the stops for our shoot; watch her strut her stuff above! Read the full exclusive interview and see more photos by picking up InStyle Hair, on newsstands—and downloadable for your tablets!—starting Friday, April 5.

