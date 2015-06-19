Birthday Girl Zoë Saldana on How There's "No Sleep" in a House With Twin Boys

Kelsey Glein
Jun 19, 2015 @ 6:00 am

We're wishing InStyle's July cover star, Zoë Saldana, a very happy 37th birthday today! To celebrate the new mom's special day, we're taking you behind the scenes of her InStyle photo shoot with the above exclusive video, where she dishes on her twin boys, Cy and Bowie, and what it's like to be a working mom.

"I have been talking to a lot of my friends that are also first-time moms, and we're all dreading that moment," Saldana says of going back to work in the clip. "But I've also been talking with moms that did it and went through that experience, and they say it gets better."

The actress also reveals that some of Hollywood's hottest dads have even given her guidance on being a new parent. "Everybody gave me advice, from Channing Tatum to Diego Luna to Mark Ruffalo and Chris Pratt—it was all the fathers," she says. "They were like 'Walk. You should be walking. Just walk, don't do exercise if you don't want to or whatever. Don't get in your head about it.' Because I was so not doing anything. They were like, 'Just walk, it'll help you. It helped my wife a great deal.' And I didn't follow that advice," she says, laughing. 

Watch the full video above, where Saldana dishes on her "no sleep" life, Cy and Bowie's distinctive personalities, and more. And for Zoë Saldana's feature, be sure pick up the July InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download

