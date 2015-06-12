Zoë Saldana Explains Her New Movie's Curious Title

Based on just the name of Zoë Saldana’s new film Infinitely Polar Bear, it would be easy to assume that she lent her voice talent to the next big Pixar vehicle. But the movie actually tackles a very serious subject: bipolar disorder.

“[The director] basically wrote this film about her life experience growing up with a dad that was suffering from bipolar disorder, and how her mom had to go and leave them with their dad to get a career, so that she could provide the girls [with] a really good education,” InStyle's July issue cover star explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night. “It’s just about life growing up with a dad that’s bipolar, but he’s always there and he cares so much.”

As for that ursine title, Saldana explains: “[The kids] were too little to understand, and too little to even say the whole phrase, so they said polar bear. ‘My dad’s polar bear.’” Click the video above to hear her explain the details.

See Saldana's full InStyle feature in the July issue, available on newsstands and for digital download June 12.

