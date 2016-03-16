Zoë Kravitz Is a Flip Cup Master, Even in an Inflatable Suit

Meredith Lepore
Mar 16, 2016 @ 9:30 am

If Zoë Kravitz decides to attend a university, she could easily complete a drinking games major. Once again the Divergent Series: Allegiant actress showed off her skills on The Tonight Show—this time after host Jimmy Fallon challenged her to a game of inflatable flip cup. Each competitor has six cups filled with a drink and must chug the contents of and flip over each cup while wearing an inflatable suit. The first player to finish all six cups wins. "You keep on challenging me to beer and cup games. I didn't go to college. This isn't fair," the actress told Fallon before they got started.

Although they were neck and neck for most of the round, luck seemed to be on Kravitz's side.

Watch Kravitz and Fallon play flip cup in inflatable suits in the video above.

