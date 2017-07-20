Zendaya's Birthday Message For Her Stylist Will Melt Your Heart

If someone had the power to make you look beyond chic in a bumblebee sweater—and a stag dress—you'd pretty much be in love with that person, right? Zendaya= same.

It's no secret that the 20-year-old triple threat has been killing it in the style department lately, and she's quick to give props to her stylist Law Roach. The two have been working together for years now, and have grown super close in the process.

So when Roach celebrated his birthday on Thursday, his star client was right there cheering him on. Zendaya posted a photo of herself and the birthday boy, along with a super sweet message that sold the stylist's virtues to her 43 million-plus followers.

"I've admired you since we met," her message read in part. " You are an artist, with an eye like no one I've seen, an endless supply of beauty references from every decade that never ceases to amaze me, and the courage to break every rule and rewrite your own. Thank you for letting me be your canvas."

If we may chime in: yes Law, yes! Thank you for making our fashion-loving hearts go pitter pat on a daily basis.

Whether he's dressing Zendaya or his other star client—oh, just Celine Dion—this stylist has raised the bar on street style and red-carpet dressing alike.

We hope that wherever Roach is tonight, he's wearing a couture birthday hat, being serenaded by Celine Dion, and having all the birthday cake.