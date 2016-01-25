Zendaya's Inspiring Music Video for "Neverland" Features a Mysterious Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston may have hung up his Breaking Bad hazmat suit, but the actor isn't done wowing audiences. Cranston makes a cameo in Zendaya's new music video for "Neverland" off the soundtrack from the Broadway musical, Finding Neverland, and it's definitely a must-watch appearance.

While he leaves the impressive dance moves to Zendaya, Cranston does make quite the impression at the opening of the video. His mysterious, well-dressed character happens upon the singer, who is trying to enter a theater but is waylaid by a locked door. With Cranston's help, she is able to go in and sing the inspiring track. After Zendaya's impressive performance is over, the actor gives her a piece of advice that puts all the pieces together: "They say in order to succeed in this business, you need a hook."

"I am so excited to tell the story of Neverland through my own lens,” Zendaya says of the music video, which was directed by Brad Furman and choreographed by Dancing With the Stars's Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “It was an honor to act alongside Bryan Cranston, and so great to reunite with (choreographers) Maks and Ian (Eastwood), who both helped bring a cool and edgier vibe to the video through their choreography. I hope my fans are as inspired by Neverland as I was inspired by Finding Neverland on Broadway."

Watch the video above to see Zendaya and Cranston perfrom together.