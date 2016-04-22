Zendaya's Acceptance Speech at the 2016 Kids' Choice Awards

Zendaya gave an incredible acceptance speech at the 2016 Kids' Chocie Awards.

Show Transcript

Wow, this is so beautiful. i;m so tall, hold on. I just wanna say thank you guys so much. This means, so, so much to me, I've been doing this for a long time and I do it for you guys, I just want you to know that. Doing and making positive programming for young people is so important to me and I will keep doing it. And to all the parents out there, thank you for allowing me to be a role model for your children. I really, really do not take that for granted. So, thank you.

Wow, this is so beautiful. i;m so tall, hold on. I just wanna say thank you guys so much. This means, so, so much to me, I've been doing this for a long time and I do it for you guys, I just want you to know that. Doing and making positive programming for young people is so important to me and I will keep doing it. And to all the parents out there, thank you for allowing me to be a role model for your children. I really, really do not take that for granted. So, thank you.