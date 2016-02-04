Zendaya’s “Something New” Single with Chris Brown Drops a Day Early—Listen!

Zendaya may “want to try something new,” but she’s certainly drawing on something old! Her new single, “Something New” features Chris Brown and something interesting—the horn hook from TLC’s hit “Creep,” Billboard notes. The track was also co-produced by Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, who worked with TLC.

The new single is instantly addicting, with a heavy pop beat and a get-stuck-in-your-head chorus. “Probably should wait…” she sings, but it looks like she just couldn’t hold off until the track’s original release date on Friday to share it with her fans.

Listen to the full track above, and join us as we anxiously await what else is “new” to come from the CoverGirl muse.