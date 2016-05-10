Zayn Malik Targets Our Hearts with Laser Beams and Sex Appeal in the “Like I Would” Music Video

Last week, Zayn Malik showed up to the 2016 Met Gala in an on-theme Versace suit with metallic robot sleeves, and the techy trend is continuing into his latest music video. The singer dropped a laser-heavy music video for “Like I Would” today, featuring glow-in-the-dark outfits, moving lasers, and intense colored contacts.

While his girlfriend Gigi Hadid is nowhere to be found (she previously joined him in the video for his single, “Pillowtalk”), the music video gives us some serious badass "Bad Blood" vibes, with a gang of female dancers in latex bodysuits delivering kick-butt choreography.

The track is featured on Malik’s first solo album, Mind of Mine, which was released in March. Watch the video above to see a whole new side of this former boy-bander.

