Zayn Malik Just Released Your New Favorite Album—Listen Here

Zayn Malik may be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, but if you believe his latest music video, his life is surprisingly normal. The former One Direction star dropped his first solo album overnight, along with the music video for his single, “BeFoUr,” which has a total “day in the life” feel. Zayn stars in the video with a cast of twentysomethings, visiting a boxing gym, ordering fast food, and having a parking lot party.

The rest of his album, Mind of Mine, was also released overnight—on the one-year anniversary of his departure from One Direction, no less. Zayn couldn’t be straying further from his boy band roots with this debut, filled with sexy slow jams and soon-to-be pop anthems.

The singer celebrated his album’s overnight release in the best way: By performing “Like I Would” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. With so many hits on one new album, you won’t be able to get Zayn’s smooth voice out of your head for a while.

Watch the video above to fall in love with Zayn—and his new music.