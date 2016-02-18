Zayn Malik Debuts New Song and Adorable Album Cover on The Tonight Show

Rita Kokshanian
Feb 18, 2016 @ 11:30 am

He's ba-aack. Zayn Malik hasn't performed on TV since his days in One Direction, but that all changed last night when the singer made his television debut as a solo artist on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. And what a return it was—not only did Malik take the stage to perform a brand new song, but he also debuted his (completely adorable) album cover. 

The singer's new song, "It's You," is a bit of a departure from his debut single "Pillowtalk." While the latter is more upbeat, his new song is a sweeter, slower love song that hits lots of high notes. Malik sang it on stage with the accompaniment of The Roots and a few backup singers. 

Before performing the new jam, Fallon introduced the singer while holding up our first preview of Mind of Mine's album artwork, and it is everything the #Zquad could've hoped for. The cover features a photo of a very young and totally cute Zayn, posing with his hands under his chin in what looks like a school portrait. But with a little help from Photoshop, the tiny tot has sleeves of tattoos on both arms. 

Courtesy

No word yet on if Gigi Hadid will star in the music video for this single as well, but we're keeping our fingers crossed. 

 

