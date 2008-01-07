Zachary Quinto Shares What Makes him Tick

The Heroes' actor talks with In Style editors about his hit show, cool style and becoming Spock.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I'm Zachary Quinto from Heroes, and I'm here at InStyle magazine in New York City for a meet and greet, which is when people like me come and talk to people like them and hang out for a little bit. Heroes most famous villain stopped by to talk to us about his latest feat, a starring role in the film Star Trek. I mean, it's just really remarkable in terms of this being sort of the biggest project that I've worked on to date. These people who are Star Trek fans, a lot of people are enormously protective of this world which has meant so much to them over the past 40 years. Everybody wants to see the brows. I mean, I don't, I rarely leave my house now without glasses and a hat on. It's true until April and Michelle are probably going to be like. But, you know, what, I'm sorry, I'm starring in, like, a huge multi-million dollar movie. And I had to shave my eyebrows for it. There are certain people that sort of have a, a visceral connection to my eyebrows. And my brows are a big part of the character that I've played already. And they're a big part of the character that I'm playing. And they're a big part of me. They're a big part of my face. I'm wearing Converse All Stars. I try to mix and match stuff that I have and stuff that I get. John Harvedo's on the bottom half and this is Ted Baker. And this is H & M. I do know how to mix [INAUDIBLE]. It is an important skill. It was really fun and thank you for having me and I'll be back next time I'm in town. Have a good day. [MUSIC]

