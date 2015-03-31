Zach Galifianakis and Kristin Wiig Are Hilarious In the Masterminds Trailer

Get ready for some laughs! The new trailer for Masterminds starts out looking like a serious bank robbery film, until they reveal that the mastermind behind a recent $17 million heist is none other than Zach Galifianakis. With his funny accent and long blondish locks, we know this isn't going to be your typical crime movie.

The story, based on true events actually, hones in on a rather naive truck driver (Galifianakis), David, who is conned into doing a bank heist by Owen Wilson. When David gets the blame for the crime, he finds himself on the lam with Kelly (Kristin Wiig) trying to escape a dangerous albeit comical hitman played by Jason Sudeikis. As you can imagine major chaos and hilary ensues.

Masterminds opens in theaters on August 7th.

