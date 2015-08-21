Zac Efron Wants Sir Ben Kingsley to Star in Baywatch with Him

Stranger castings have happened. When Sir Ben Kingsley appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden along with Bill Hader and Zac Efron Thursday, the host asked the distinguished British actor if he'd ever consider appearing in the Baywatch movie along with Efron. "I think you'd be amazing," Corden said. "Some kind of bad guy."

"I'd play the drowning man," Kingsley said, prompting the 27-year-old We Are Your Friends star to offer his rescue services. "I could save you!" Efron said.

"Let's see what that would look like," Corden decided. And thus began an acting exercise involving a flailing knight, Efron pantomiming a rescue, Hader pretending to be an attacking shark, and one unfortunate accidental blow to Efron's groin. Click the video above to watch the absurdity, and hear Hader talk about the time Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tossed him through a window on SNL.

