Zac Efron Is Ridiculously Sexy in the We Are Your Friends Trailer

Zac Efron and his smoldering good looks are coming to a theater near you this summer.

In his new film, We Are Your Friends, Efron stars as an aspiring DJ who’s looking to make it big quick. With the help of his party promoter friends, they pound the pavement to get gigs, but soon find out that while you might have a laptop and headphones, becoming successful isn’t as easy as you think.

RELATED: Definitive Proof that Zac Efron Looks Good in Everything

Efron’s luck begins to change when he meets Emily Ratajkowski’s character, but his potential success comes at a price with his friends. Thankfully between all the drama there are plenty of scenes where he'll be showing off his eye-catching abs. "There are maybe three times he's shirtless," the film's director Max Joseph told E! Online. "He's shirtless and you get a good dose of it." Now that's music to our ears.

Watch the trailer above to get a sneak peek for yourself, and catch it in theaters August 28.

PHOTOS: The Hottest Celebrity Abs (Including Efron's)