Zac Efron Is Obsessed with His Selfie Stick—and It's Starting to Affect His Work

Baywatch star Zac Efron looks hotter than ever these days thanks to an intense workout regime and strict healthy-eating routine, so it makes sense that he’s excited to show off the product of his hard work. In this hilarious video from Funny or Die, the seriously toned star flaunts his new obsession: a selfie stick.

“Zac is the kind of actor, the kind of person that he just gives you 100 percent and he gives you full commitment,” Efron’s Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates director Jake Szymanski tells Funny or Die. “The only thing is right now he’s fully committed to that selfie stick.”

It turns out that his selfie addiction is causing chaos on set. “We’ve gone into overtime every day since he started bringing that selfie stick to set,” he said. “The ironic part is, ever since Zac got a $14 selfie stick, we’ve gone hundreds of thousands of dollars over budget.”

The best part? Efron’s road to addiction was totally relatable: He made fun of the ridiculous-looking props until he tried one for himself. “I don’t even know how this happened, because the other day, Zac and I saw a couple on their honeymoon using a selfie stick and we were making fun of them,” Szymanski said. “But then the next day, he shows up to set with a selfie stick.”

So what does the Dirty Grandpa star have to say for himself? “I’m just capturing the moment,” he insists. “That’s for life. We have it forever.”

This hilarious parody is one we’ll forever remember. Watch the full video above to see Efron in all of his selfie-taking glory.