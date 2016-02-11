Z-Pack? Zendayquils? Watch Zendaya and Jimmy Kimmel Try to Come Up with Nicknames for Her Fan Base

With 6.3 million followers on Twitter and 20.7 million on Instagram, Zendaya clearly has a very loyal fan base. And that's why she's having trouble coming up with the right new nickname for them, she explained Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The previous name for her fans was Zswaggers. "Swag was a phase. And swag is now over," the singer, actress, and shoe designer said. "It's not the cool thing to do. So we're in a phase of transitioning, trying to figure out what our new name is. Some of them want Dayaholics. And I'm like, 'Guys, I'm a Disney star. ... I be 'aholic' of anything." Another fan suggestion was Zoldiers, which she liked, though Kimmel didn't care for it. "Sounds like a medication of some kind. 'Ask your doctor about Zoldiers,'" he said.

RELATED: Zendaya’s “Something New” Single with Chris Brown Drops a Day Early—Listen!

Luckily Kimmel came up with a few suggestions for her to play around with so she wouldn't have to do all the work. "How about the Z-Pack? It's good, and it's like an antibiotic. It's nice. The Zendayquils could be something? The Zenday Laborers? The Zendatta? Zen-Dateline NBC?"

The CoverGirl seemed to mildly like all of them, but Kimmel really pushed for the Z-Pack. "I think people would love to be part of the Z-Pack. I mean you're probably not going to go with the Zendayquils, so second to that would be the Z-Pack," he said.

But according to Zendaya, in the end it is really up to the fans. Sorry, Jimmy.

RELATED: Recreate Zendaya's Textured Bun From the CFDA Awards

Watch Zendaya talk about her fans in the video at top.