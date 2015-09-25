Your Inner Activewear Addict Will Totally Relate to This Hilarious Parody Video

With athleisure trend in full swing, it's easy to find yourself dressed in activewear even when you're not working out. Well a new video from Skit Box, an Australian sketch comedy group, addresses how women often wear athletic clothing for rather mundane, non-sweat-inducing activities just because they can. The video has struck a chord—already has more than 1.1 million views since its release this week.

Accompanied by a song that repeatedly chants "activewear, activewear," the video shows women describing their various activities. "Going to the grocery store, drinking coffee with my friends, waiting for the bus in my activewear," and, of course, "Buying activewear in my activewear." Watch the full funny video above!

