Your Complete and Total Breakdown on Color-Correcting 

If you've ever stared with complete and utter confusion at the green, orange, red, and purple concealers in the beauty aisle, know that you're definitely not alone. What you might have not known, though, is that these little palettes and mini tubs of rainbow colors can fix some of your most annoying skin problems. Yes, like covering up blemishes and adding a little bit more glow (and less dullness) to your skin.

To get the entire breakdown on color-correcting and how to even attempt a session at home, the MIMI team sat down with editorial and celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli for a beauty school of sorts on FB Live. He explained to us the literal definition of color-correcting, plus three of the most common techniques. Here are a few things we learned along the way.

1. Green concealer is the secret to covering up that zit.

So you woke up in the morning to an inflamed blemish and foundation just isn't cutting it. Scibelli explained to us that the green in a color-correcting concealer will counteract the redness. Then, you're free to apply your regular flesh-tone product over top.

2. Orange or red concealers are genius for dark circles.

I don't know about you, but I have the worst dark circles—even when I do get enough sleep. Scibelli's tip was to apply an orange or red concealer, depending on your skin tone, to help counteract this specific issue. Once again, after you do this you're free to apply your regular face products.

3. For dark spots and dullness, reach for the purple!

That one really had as stumped, so we're glad that Scibelli finally let us in on the use for lavender-hued concealer. He blended it into our beauty editor's skin and then topped it off with concealer. Genius.

