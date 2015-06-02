Your Beauty Wishes Have Been Answered: A New Urban Decay Naked Palette Launches Next Month

Where there's smoke, there's fire—or at the very least, some stellar blending skills using Urban Decay's latest must-have palette. Beauty buffs everywhere have long sung the praises of the brand's Naked palette (not to mention its two sequels) to the tune of the latest Beyoncé hit, and you'll want to add their upcoming Naked Smoky palette to your playlist, stat. If the steamy campaign teaser above isn't enough to get you excited, the stunning colors included in the 12-pan palette certainly will.

Courtesy

Just like the palettes before it, the latest installment in the Naked lineup contains a mixture of matte, satin, and shimmer hues, and comes equipped with a double-ended blending and smudging brush to achieve that perfect smoldering stare. Also included is a user-friendly look book, which outlines exactly how to master both minimalist and fill-on smoky effects alike. The Urban Decay Naked Smoky palette lands in stores July 8 for $54, but you can sign up for the waiting list on urbandecay.com right now—and we definitely recommend doing so.

