5 Things to Know About Younger Star Molly Bernard

Younger fans know Molly Bernard as fearless and social media-savvy fashion publicist Lauren Heller. But IRL, the actress has little in common with her character on the TV Land series.

Bernard recently told InStyle that, while she does channel her inner Lauren every now and then, "the divide is pretty severe" between herself and her character. "I have a lot of fear and a lot of anxiety, and I'm a bit quirky and kind of funny and nervous, and Lauren is the polar opposite," said Bernard, adding that she would be "a terrible publicist."

Press play on the video above to find out five more things about the actress, from having the "cutest dog in the world" (she swears) to being "really good at finding things," and catch her in an all-new episode of Younger tonight.

RELATED: Younger's Molly Bernard on Her Character's New Adventures

Catch Younger on TV Land Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.