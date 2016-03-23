You'll Never Guess What Kate Middleton Once Got Queen Elizabeth for Christmas

Kate Middleton may appear to be the most poised and perfect human to ever walk the face of this earth, but the polished royal doesn't always feel that way. In a recent interview with Britain's ITV, Middleton revealed that there are parts of her life that give her worry—namely, when she had to figure out a gift for Queen Elizabeth on her first Christmas with the family.

"I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present," she says. So the new Duchess did what any of us do when we're not sure what to gift someone: we make something. "I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what would I give my own grandparents and I thought, 'I'll make her something,' which could have gone horribly wrong. But, I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney." Royals, they're just like us!

And as it turns out, the homemade chutney went over very well with ol' Liz. "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table," she says, adding, "I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions. I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody." Watch more of her interview above, plus catch ITV's documentary, The Queen at 90, when it airs this Sunday in the U.K.