You'll Never Guess Keke Palmer’s Go-To Karaoke Song

Samantha Simon
Mar 30, 2016 @ 3:15 pm

When you ask Keke Palmer to bust out a note, she doesn’t hesitate.

Fresh on the heels of releasing her latest single, “Enemiez,” the singer and actress recently stopped by InStyle’s New York City offices to discuss the rest of her upcoming album that's slated to drop later this year. So what can fans expect? According to the 22-year-old Scream Queens and Grease: Live star, her new music is “all about the kids.”

“It’s all about us coming into our own and finding our sexuality,” she said. It’s not hard for Palmer to relate to any of her peers and young fans that may be struggling to find their own sense of confidence. Despite her bold personality and strong stage presence today, Palmer found it challenging to become fully comfortable with herself in the public eye when she was younger—even when she was performing her own music, at times. But luckily, those days are behind her. “I feel at home now,” she said. “I feel relaxed.”

RELATED: Keke Palmer Reveals the Message Behind Her Sexy and “Vulnerable” New Music Video

Watch the video above to hear Palmer discuss her new music and evolution as a performer. Plus, check out the impromptu mini-concert she put on when we asked about her favorite karaoke song. Hint: It’s in another language, and it’s guaranteed to surprise you.

[BLANK_AUDIO] Hey hey hey InStyle, it's your girl Keke Palmer hanging out today in studio talking a little bit about the album, An Enemy More to Come. [MUSIC] It's all about the kids. It's all about what we're going through right now. It's all about coming into our own, finding our sexuality, realising what it is about emotions, that sometimes they come, and they go, but You know ultimately, you get to choose how you want to feel, and being yourself, and finding your independence, and all of those things that you discover around the stage, that I'm discovering, that my peers I've just gotta bring with me. [MUSIC]. Before, when I would perform my own music, I wasn't really sure how to fit it into myself. And now doing this, Album and doing enemies. It feels like it's supposed to be. Like I feel at home now, I feel like you know, relaxed and you know I used to often watch other artists and I'd be like every time they perform they do something different. You know what I mean. And now I feel that same way because once you get into the vibe of it, and depending on what audience you're around, what energy is, you do feel that comfortability to change it up a little bit and Express something different. Express freedom of your own music. [MUSIC] I do have a go to karaoke song. My go to karaoke song is Amor Prohibido by Selena which I know was not probably what you're expecting. [FOREIGN] [MUSIC]

