You'll Never Guess How Vanessa Hudgens Got Her Start

Hey, you've gotta start somewhere. Take it from Vanessa Hudgens, who went from playing the Hunchback of Notre Dame in a community theater production (albeit, a very adorable Hunchback of Notre Dame) to the fabulous Gigi on Broadway.

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Documents Her Journey to Broadway Stardom on Instagram

The former High School Musical star stopped by The Tonight Show on Friday, where she talked to host Jimmy Fallon about how her knack for playing dress-up as a child (she shared some oh-so-cute photos of her as Catwoman and Carmen Miranda) lead to her Broadway debut in Gigi. Hudgens, who looked lovely in a chic, flowing white ensemble paired with a statement necklace, said she always dreamed of starring on the Great White Way, "But for it to actually happen is just so surreal." She added: "I've never worked this hard before in my life, but it's so worth it." It's a long way from the Hunchback's bell tower, that's for sure.

Watch Fallon's full chat with Vanessa Hudgens, including their discussion of a fan who was a little too eager to call out to her during a performance, by clicking on the video above.

PHOTOS: See the Changing Looks of Vanessa Hudgens