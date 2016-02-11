You'll Never Believe Who Turned Down a Cameo in Zoolander 2

It seems like most people would jump at the chance to be a part of Zoolander 2's string of celebrity cameos, which includes Justin Bieber, Benedict Cumberbatch, Susan Sarandon, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Willie Nelson, just to name a few. However, a few notable people did decline the offer, according to star Ben Stiller. On Wednesday's The Late Show he told host Stephen Colbert that he had tried to recruit former First Lady Laura Bush.

"She had said to me she was a fan of Zoolander, which surprised me," Stiller explained. However, he had a hard time selling the role when he pitched the scene to her. "I said, 'Hey, there's this scene where Owen Wilson has this relationship with a group of people in the movie,'" he explained. "It's an orgy."

"You did not say orgy to the First Lady?!" said Colbert. Stiller admitted he chickened out and didn't say the actual word. "I've seen the movie. I know the scene you're talking about," said Colbert.

"Wouldn't it have been great to have her pop up in there?" said Stiller. "People would have been so happy! She's a smart lady. She declined," he said. Stiller also revealed that they also went for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, but he declined because he felt it "wouldn't help his extradition process."

Watch Stiller and Colbert talk Zoolander 2—and attempt to create the longest uncomfortable pause ever in late night TV—in the video at top.