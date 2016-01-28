You'll Never Believe Who Kept Leaving Alison Brie Gifts on Her Lawn

Alison Brie hasn't had too many bad dates with men in her romantic history, but she recently had to deal with a not very nice guy. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the How to Be Single star talked about dealing with a recent problem. She repeatedly kept finding little food gifts in a certain place on her lawn and she was convinced it was someone messing with her, she told the host.

She first thought it was a hiker or their neighbor "who thinks we don't recycle enough, even though we totally do!" But the the actress said the deposits got more specific. "It would be just a Whole Foods container with a fork stabbed in it," she said.

Brie, who is engaged to actor Dave Franco, considered getting cameras, but thought that was too expensive and was more excited about staying up late to catch him in the act. "I had had some groceries delivered—don't worry about it. Instacart is a cool thing—and there were all these things missing." So when she went outside to see if anything had fallen out, she finally came face to face with her "stalker." "He was about four feet tall. Beady little eyes. It was a coyote," she admitted. It took some coaxing, but she got him to leave her lawn.

Well, sometimes dealing with a coyote is better than a bad date.

Watch Brie talk more about her coyote problem in the video above.