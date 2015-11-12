You'll Never Believe Who Carey Mulligan Once Wrote a Fan Letter to

When you think of refined and eloquent British actress Carey Mulligan, you don't necessarily think of rapper Eminem. But apparently as a young teen, Mulligan was quite a fan of the 8 Mile star, especially after she saw his film. On The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, she explained her love for the artist.

"I'd seen 8 Mile and was just really blown away. I was like 16 and I wrote to him, 'Mr. Eminen, I just want to thank you for your contribution' or something. I was really earnest. 'For your work that you've given to the world,'" she said through laughs.

"Did he write back?" asked Corden.

"No," she said.

"Well it's coming. Don't do what Stan did in the song cause he does write back eventually," Corden said.

Fellow guest Johnny Galecki said he also wrote a letter to Nikki Sixx from Motley Crue. "My sister just told me it was like the 26th anniversary that Dr. Feelgood came out, so I feel old as dirt. That's absurd," he said.

If only these musical artists knew what their were young fans were going to be someday! Watch Mulligan talk with Corden more in the clip above.