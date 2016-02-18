You'll Never Believe What Kate Hudson's "Rowdy" Sons Did at Bedtime

Kate Hudson appears to live a very glamorous life with her acting career, her new athleisure line Fabletics, and hanging out with all her famous friends. But at the end of the day, she is a mother of two boys—Ryder Robinson, 12, and Bing Bellamy, 4—which means she has to deal with some pretty gross stuff. She was telling Stephen Colbert about it all on The Late Show on Wednesday.

"Let's start with the fact that I literally, five seconds ago, was on Facetime with [Ryder's] teacher. I was going 'He did what?'" she told the host. "He's going to find out you were telling this story and go, "She did what? She did what?" said Colbert. "They're your kids. You love them and then you can't stand them sometimes. That's just the truth," she said honestly.

And it sounds like the boys particularly put their mom to the test around bedtime. Hudson said she tries to calm them down by reading from Grimms' Fairy Tales, but on one recent night nothing was working. First they were jumping on the bed then it turned into a kicking match. This turned into Bing crying and then something else entirely. "And the next thing you know Bing is not sick, he's not ill, he just throws up! And I love my bed. Like I love my bed. It's like a real thing. I'd just cleaned my sheets. He threw up everywhere and he thought it was hilarious! And I'm going 'Bing you can't just throw up!'"

"What did his brother do?" asked Colbert. "Then he threw up because he thought it was so gross!" she said sounding exasperated. "You live a glamorous life," said Colbert.

"These are the moments that test you as a parent. I was like 'Get out of my room,'" she said calmly. Remember that story the next time you see Hudson on a red carpet.

Watch Hudson talk about her rowdy boys in the video above.