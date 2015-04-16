You Need to Watch the New Star Wars: The Force Awakens Teaser Now

The moment you've been waiting for is here: A new teaser for Star Wars: The Force Awakens was just released, and from the looks of things fans will not be disappointed.

In the trailer for Episode VII of the saga, you meet new characters Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega). The sneak peek opens with a speeder racing across the desert and a voiceover that says, "The force is strong in my family. My father has it. I have it. My sister has it. You have that power too." The footage then gives a chilling look of the burnt remains of Darth Vader's mask, R2-D2 on a fiery planet, and you even catch a glimpse of the original Chewbacca and Han Solo (aka Harrison Ford) together again. The action ends with Ford's character saying, "Chewie, we are home."

Watch the trailer above now.

