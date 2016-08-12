You Need to Watch Beyoncé's Protégés, Chloe x Halle, Perform Their Single "Drop"

If you haven't been listening to the latest music from Chloe and Halle Bailey (aka Chloe x Halle), you're seriously missing out. The sister duo has amassed a huge following on YouTube, where they got their start by covering hit songs as well as performing their own tracks. Soon enough, 18-year-old Chloe and 16-year-old Halle caught the eye of none other than Beyoncé, and Queen B has served as their mentor ever since signing them as one of three acts on her Parkwood Entertainment label back in 2013.

These days, Chloe and Halle are moving full speed ahead. The sisters performed twice for First Lady Michelle Obama this spring and released their debut EP, Sugar Symphony only days after appearing in Beyoncé's visual album, Lemonade, in April. They've spent this summer touring with Bey for the European leg of her Formation World Tour, returning to the U.S. last week—just in time to pop by Time Inc.'s New York City headquarters to perform live on the People Now Concert Series presented by Toyota Music.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Press play on the video above to watch their rendition of "Drop," and check out the full concert at people.com.