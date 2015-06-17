You Need to See Lady Gaga's Chill-Inducing "Imagine" Cover

Sometimes Lady Gaga's performances and ensembles are so over the top that we forget how she can entertain an entire stadium with just a piano and her pipes. And that's exactly what she did at the opening ceremony of the 2015 European Games at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, on June 12—with a stirring rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine."

The singer took to the stage in a flowy, white floor-length gown, sat down at a grand piano completely covered in flowers, and began to play those notes that the world knows so well. The performance was simple and beautiful, just like the song, and the audience loved it.

RELATED: Here's What Lady Gaga Wore to Meet Prince Harry

This is the first-ever edition of the European Games, which runs until June 28 and has more 6,000 athletes competing against each other from 50 countries. Watch Gaga's "Imagine" cover at the opening event by clicking on the video above.

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga's Changing Looks