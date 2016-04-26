You Must Watch James Corden's Parody of Beyoncé's Lemonade

When Beyoncé dropped her new visual album Lemonade on Saturday night, the internet was immediately abuzz. From the over 4.1 million tweets that were posted in the 48 hours following its release to the many GIFs and memes that bombarded our feeds, Queen Bey was all anyone was talking about.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the parodies would start rolling in—and James Corden's is nothing short of spectacular. Last night, the TV host kicked off his show with his own rendition of Beyoncé's hourlong film on The Late Late Show with a segment he titled "Lemonjames: A Visual Monologue." But instead of making a whole visual album, Corden created a visual monologue in which he walks viewers through the struggles of having to create a new introduction on his show night after night (cue the the whispered voice-over and surrealist imagery).

RELATED: See Every Single Look from Beyoncé’s Visual Album Lemonade

"I try to write a monologue for your night after night, even when we don’t have a show," Corden narrates. "I write a monologue but you don’t see that." Possibly the best moment? When the Brit referenced the singer's line about "Becky with the good hair," transforming it into a question directed at one of his late-night TV rivals, Jimmy Fallon: "Does that make you laugh like Jimmy with the good hair?"

Watch the full video above and prepare to LOL.