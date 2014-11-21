You Must Watch This Hilarious PSA About the Scruff "Epidemic" in Hollywood

Chris Hemsworth may be People’s 2014 Sexiest Man Alive, but Terry Crews, Joel McHale, and Ioan Gruffudd are giving him a run for his money in this hilarious and very important PSA filmed by the magazine about facial hair. "Everyday in every country on the globe, men are falling victim… to an affliction for which there is no known cure," the un-shaved trio states in the video. "Some call it scruff, others call it stubble. Still, others refer to it as two or three day re-growth."

After clarifying just exactly what scruff is, the handsome men go on to define the positive effects. "Stubble speaks volumes. It says, 'Hey girl, you need some help with those bags of mulch. It says, 'Excuse me, do you sell pants that have a lot of extra room in the crotch?' It also says, 'You can trust me with your heart.'" The men close by reminding us that they are not pieces of meat, but (in jest) admit they still want to be objectified.

Watch "Scruff Is an Epidemic in Hollywood and These Stars Are Here to Talk About It" above!

