You’ll Never Guess Who’s Back on Season 12 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

This past year has been a crazy one for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and soon we’ll finally get to see what was going on behind the scenes. In this new teaser trailer for Season 12 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, one key player is back in the picture after a long absence: Rob Kardashian!

The clip covers everything from Lamar Odom’s hospitalization to Rob returning home and snuggling with mom Kris. Kim fiercely defends one sister from being “disrespected” and Kylie tearfully tells Khloé, “I just can’t remember what it’s like to go out and nobody know who I am.” Khloé also declares it “the year of fun,” ensuring that we’re in for one crazy season.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Wears Thigh-High Boots in Sexy Instagram Photo Shoot

Watch the clip above and get ready for E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians’s season 12 premiere on May 1.